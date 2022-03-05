FansTime Reaches Market Capitalization of $189,331.28 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. FansTime has a total market cap of $189,331.28 and approximately $104,633.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

