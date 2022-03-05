Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush lowered Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NASDAQ FFIE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,139. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

