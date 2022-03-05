FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

FBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

FBK traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $43.24. 137,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,547. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 47,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

