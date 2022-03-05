Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Shares of GSM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 4,689,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,354. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ferroglobe by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

