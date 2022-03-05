Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FQVTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.86) to GBX 2,200 ($29.52) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $22.95 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

