Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Up 0.7%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. 7,159 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

