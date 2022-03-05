Financial Analysis: Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 31.13% 14.04% 1.33% Lakeland Financial 40.23% 14.09% 1.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $34.54 million 2.97 $7.95 million $1.67 10.28 Lakeland Financial $237.94 million 8.39 $95.73 million $3.74 21.07

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Bancorp and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lakeland Financial has a consensus price target of $58.91, indicating a potential downside of 25.23%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Bancorp pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats United Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

