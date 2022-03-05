Financial Analysis: PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kuke Music and PCS Edventures!.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $24.96 million 4.42 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -31.08 PCS Edventures!.com $2.11 million 2.86 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

PCS Edventures!.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kuke Music.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and PCS Edventures!.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87% PCS Edventures!.com 22.79% -249.03% 26.09%

Volatility and Risk

Kuke Music has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures!.com has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kuke Music and PCS Edventures!.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PCS Edventures!.com beats Kuke Music on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuke Music Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCS Edventures.com, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology. The company was founded by Patrick McShane in 1994 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

