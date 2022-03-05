Financial Analysis: RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) & The Competition

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RADA Electronic Industries to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $117.24 million $25.07 million 26.72 RADA Electronic Industries Competitors $3.73 billion $185.88 million 3.24

RADA Electronic Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RADA Electronic Industries. RADA Electronic Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 RADA Electronic Industries Competitors 74 331 446 20 2.47

RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.28%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.10%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries 21.39% 17.23% 13.27% RADA Electronic Industries Competitors -193.79% -96.78% -3.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems. The company was founded on December 8, 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

