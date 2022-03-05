Financial Comparison: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 8.46% 15.84% 8.08% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FTI Consulting and Jade Art Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTI Consulting currently has a consensus target price of $190.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.91%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTI Consulting and Jade Art Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.78 billion 1.85 $234.97 million $6.64 22.55 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment consists of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment consists of a portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analy

Jade Art Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jade Art Group, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of raw jade, which serves as decorative construction material for both the commercial and residential markets, and as jewelry. The company was founded on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

