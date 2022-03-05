Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FIORF opened at 0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.06. Fiore Cannabis has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.17.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiore Cannabis (FIORF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.