First Citizens Financial Corp Has $2.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average is $231.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

