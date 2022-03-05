First Citizens Financial Corp Has $294,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.97. 1,593,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,235. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

