First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 347 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. iShares US Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.78. 73,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,974. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $88.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

