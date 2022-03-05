First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Issues Earnings Results

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.53. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.