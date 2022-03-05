First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Position Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFWM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Foundation by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Foundation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About First Foundation (Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

