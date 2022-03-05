First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 47,899 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1,472.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,899 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

