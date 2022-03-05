First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $71.85 on Friday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

