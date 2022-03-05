First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of FSLR opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

