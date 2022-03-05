First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.70% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $66.95 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.