First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

