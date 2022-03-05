FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstService by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after buying an additional 298,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after purchasing an additional 421,424 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after purchasing an additional 181,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 515,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.13. The company had a trading volume of 59,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.60. FirstService has a 52 week low of $134.35 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

FirstService Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.