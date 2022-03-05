Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 546,149 shares.The stock last traded at $78.10 and had previously closed at $79.20.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
