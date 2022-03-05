Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 546,149 shares.The stock last traded at $78.10 and had previously closed at $79.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 173,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

