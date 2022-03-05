FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 267,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 241,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 68.64 and a quick ratio of 65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18.
About FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX)
