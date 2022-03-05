Franchise Brands plc (FRAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Franchise Brands stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.05) on Friday. Franchise Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 109.75 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.44 ($2.27). The company has a market cap of £146.20 million and a P/E ratio of 39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.35.
About Franchise Brands (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.