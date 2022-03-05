Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.77.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.56. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.17.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.