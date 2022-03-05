Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to €61.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

