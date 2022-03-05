Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($68.54) to €57.00 ($64.04) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.19.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

NYSE:FMS opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.