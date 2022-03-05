Freshpet, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.76. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -142.35 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after buying an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 253,658 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

