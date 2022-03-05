Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

FRPT stock opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -142.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.76. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

