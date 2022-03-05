FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

FREY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:FREY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.42. 652,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.05. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 15,257.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 5,697.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,205 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

