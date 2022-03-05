Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

ULCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,310 in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

