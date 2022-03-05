Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

FUPBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $13.61.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.