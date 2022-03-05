Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FULC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

