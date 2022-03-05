Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Down 17.4% This Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $121,700.67 and approximately $2,629.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.23 or 0.06734288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,105.97 or 0.99896575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,359,186 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,081 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.