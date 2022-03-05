Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Funko updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.91 EPS.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Funko has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 over the last ninety days. 14.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Funko by 160.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 133,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.