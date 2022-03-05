Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $20.80. Funko shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 42,441 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

In other Funko news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 over the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 462.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 213,202 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $989.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

