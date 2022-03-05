Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $26,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Etsy by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,192,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,718 shares of company stock worth $32,779,329. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

ETSY opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

