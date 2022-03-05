Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $13.94.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

