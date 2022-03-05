FY2021 EPS Estimates for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Raised by Analyst

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duolingo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.57) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.98). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Duolingo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $74.68 on Friday. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $5,450,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.