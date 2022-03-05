FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Issued By National Bank Financial

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Extendicare alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXE. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.43.

EXE opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.51 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$681.57 million and a PE ratio of 58.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

About Extendicare (Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.