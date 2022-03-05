FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Symrise AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Symrise in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Symrise has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $37.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

