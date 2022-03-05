FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Symrise AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Symrise in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.
Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symrise (SYIEY)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.