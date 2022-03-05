FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Lowered by Analyst

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BCSF opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.