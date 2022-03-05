FY2022 EPS Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.69). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.77. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

