FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Decreased by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

