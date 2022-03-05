FY2022 EPS Estimates for Semler Scientific, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMLR. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

SMLR stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $318.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

