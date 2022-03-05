FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.73) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 91,630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 483,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 55,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 210,078 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 23,437 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

