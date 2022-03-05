FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.24). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.77.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

