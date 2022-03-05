FY2023 EPS Estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Lowered by Analyst

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $10.59 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $168.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

