Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6,990.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,990 ($93.79) and last traded at GBX 7,050 ($94.59), with a volume of 89853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,330 ($98.35).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($167.72) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,369.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,728.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.87) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

